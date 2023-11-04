Versor Investments LP Purchases 4,929 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Versor Investments LP increased its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 68.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of O. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cowa LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 2,024.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 612,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 584,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 220.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $50.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.88 and a 200 day moving average of $57.44. The company has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $68.85.

The business also recently disclosed a nov 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.10%.

O has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.28.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

