Versor Investments LP Purchases Shares of 1,147 W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 2,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 5.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In other news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $734.63.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 1.5 %

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $767.73 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $534.01 and a twelve month high of $811.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $705.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $711.59.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.34 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.75%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

