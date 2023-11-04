Versor Investments LP Reduces Stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Versor Investments LP trimmed its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 43.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,619 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in CGI were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CGI by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,152,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,122,000 after acquiring an additional 50,028 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,384,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,709,000 after purchasing an additional 463,776 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of CGI in the 2nd quarter valued at $376,083,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter valued at $203,388,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of CGI in the 1st quarter valued at $212,464,000. 49.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GIB opened at $101.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.65. CGI Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.68 and a 12 month high of $107.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

