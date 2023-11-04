Versor Investments LP Reduces Stock Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Versor Investments LP lowered its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in RLI were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of RLI by 524.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,364,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,896 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in RLI during the 4th quarter worth $32,847,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in RLI by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,691,000 after buying an additional 153,125 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in RLI by 37,822.0% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 132,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,641,000 after buying an additional 132,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in RLI by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 594,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,767,000 after buying an additional 116,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Get RLI alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RLI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on RLI in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on RLI from $151.00 to $148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RLI in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on RLI from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

RLI Stock Performance

RLI stock opened at $135.12 on Friday. RLI Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $123.04 and a fifty-two week high of $149.65. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.24.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.53. RLI had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $331.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLI Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. RLI’s payout ratio is 17.25%.

RLI Company Profile

(Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.