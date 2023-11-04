Versor Investments LP Sells 11,035 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Versor Investments LP decreased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,801 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 11,035 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Adero Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.7% in the second quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,064 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,627 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,172,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE TJX opened at $91.00 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.93 and a 1-year high of $93.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.87 and a 200-day moving average of $84.74. The firm has a market cap of $104.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.