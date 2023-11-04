Versor Investments LP Sells 2,063 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Versor Investments LP lessened its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. abrdn plc bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,933,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,762,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $131.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.79. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $61.30 and a one year high of $201.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.98.

Insider Activity

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $292.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.24 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 21.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Greg Redinbo sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total transaction of $108,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,636.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Greg Redinbo sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total value of $108,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,203 shares in the company, valued at $3,099,636.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.45, for a total value of $66,543.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,787.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACLS shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. B. Riley Financial increased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.50.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

