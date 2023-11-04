Versor Investments LP Sells 2,141 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Versor Investments LP cut its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SEIC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 19.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 15.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 18.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,230,000 after buying an additional 15,773 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 11.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 9.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments Stock Performance

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $56.02 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $52.19 and a 52-week high of $64.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Activity

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The business had revenue of $476.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.52 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Sei Investments Co purchased 1,240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 18,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $1,147,664.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,340,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,946,524.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Sei Investments Co purchased 1,240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,400,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,250,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,500,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,749,881 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEIC has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SEI Investments

SEI Investments Profile

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.