Versor Investments LP Takes Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALGN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,946,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,592,819,000 after purchasing an additional 75,255 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Align Technology by 124,226.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,501,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,592,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498,246 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,583,410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $527,928,000 after acquiring an additional 34,131 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,199,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $424,148,000 after acquiring an additional 128,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,457,000 after acquiring an additional 131,006 shares during the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $197.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.25. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.13 and a fifty-two week high of $413.20.

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $188.00 per share, with a total value of $999,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,252,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALGN. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group downgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.60.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

