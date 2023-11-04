Versor Investments LP Takes Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $519,286,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 97,325.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,233,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,136 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 55.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,208,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,078,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,583 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth $200,042,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 16.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,702,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,244,593,000 after acquiring an additional 511,658 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $436.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.14.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $401.19 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $281.19 and a 1 year high of $428.16. The firm has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $392.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.03.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 28.30%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 32.87%.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total transaction of $2,081,382.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,178.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.28, for a total transaction of $630,904.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,072.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total transaction of $2,081,382.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,178.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,149 shares of company stock worth $3,392,737 in the last three months. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

