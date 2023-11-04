Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 1,560 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,505 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned 0.08% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $4,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fund 1 Investments LLC bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,363,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 13.2% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,861,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 395.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Simpson Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of SSD opened at $143.35 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.52 and a 1-year high of $166.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $580.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.07 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 16.31%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simpson Manufacturing

In related news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.07, for a total value of $156,070.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,994.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

