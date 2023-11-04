Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 3,402 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $6,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 92.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.6% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on WRB shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $67.88 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $76.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.20 and its 200 day moving average is $61.16.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.87%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

