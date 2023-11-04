Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 361 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $6,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $322.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $254.59 per share, with a total value of $254,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,998.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $214.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.73. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $194.59 and a 52 week high of $351.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $233.12 and its 200-day moving average is $263.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Stories

