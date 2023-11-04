Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 586 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Mastercard by 98,203.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $324,644,252,000 after buying an additional 824,597,013 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 111,819.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,080,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977,885 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 241.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,791,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $507,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mastercard by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,640 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $386.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $399.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $390.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $313.24 and a 1-year high of $418.60.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $488.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.23, for a total value of $1,346,984.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,162,465.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 659,240 shares of company stock worth $257,881,196 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

