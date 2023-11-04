Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 6,529 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,529 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned 0.11% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCLT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,913,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,159,000 after acquiring an additional 164,547 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 71.4% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 23,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 9,639 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,655,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 306.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 251,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,701,000 after buying an additional 189,292 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $71.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.81 and a 200 day moving average of $75.05. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $67.47 and a 52 week high of $83.22.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.326 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

