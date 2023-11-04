Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 734 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $5,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.63.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $125.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $111.94 and a 12 month high of $146.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.94.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 18.88%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

