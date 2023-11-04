Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 830 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 229.2% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 62.5% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 91 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMO has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $657.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.94.

TMO opened at $454.58 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.60 and a 52-week high of $609.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $498.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $522.68. The company has a market cap of $175.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.81.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.08 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at $9,792,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total value of $880,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,512,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

