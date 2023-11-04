Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $4.61 Million Stock Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,333 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $4,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 10,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 38,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.59. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.28 and a 1 year high of $50.76.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

