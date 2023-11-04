Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $5.11 Million Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $5,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chemed by 400.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chemed by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Chemed by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chemed

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 5,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.68, for a total value of $2,803,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,338,898.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CHE. StockNews.com began coverage on Chemed in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Chemed Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $587.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $519.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $531.04. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $475.74 and a 1-year high of $589.90.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $564.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.42 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

