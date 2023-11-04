Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $5.48 Million Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $5,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROL. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Rollins during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Rollins in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Rollins by 129.8% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROL opened at $38.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.67. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $45.04.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $840.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 62.65%.

In related news, major shareholder Randall Rollins Voting Trus R. sold 44,509,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $1,530,692,503.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 164,581,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,659,956,031.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Rollins news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $266,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,091 shares in the company, valued at $8,553,458. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Randall Rollins Voting Trus R. sold 44,509,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $1,530,692,503.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,581,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,659,956,031.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ROL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Rollins in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rollins presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

