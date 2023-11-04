Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $6.19 Million Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $6,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRV opened at $168.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.35. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $194.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 43.29%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.17.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

