Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $7,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Equifax by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Equifax by 9.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Equifax by 14.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Equifax by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,141,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $181.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.21 and its 200 day moving average is $202.89. The stock has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.41. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.56 and a 52-week high of $240.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 10.15%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.97%.

In other news, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,310 shares in the company, valued at $3,662,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total value of $1,166,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at $10,496,372.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,662,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

EFX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Equifax from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Equifax from $204.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Equifax from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.19.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

