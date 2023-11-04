Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,188 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $26,562,950,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $267.91 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $299.35. The firm has a market cap of $195.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.47.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 152.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.80%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.02, for a total transaction of $1,265,423.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,867.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.02, for a total value of $1,265,423.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,867.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,443 shares of company stock worth $6,731,860. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.66.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

