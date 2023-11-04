Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 141 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned about 0.08% of FTI Consulting worth $4,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

FTI Consulting Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:FCN opened at $214.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 0.17. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.42 and a 52 week high of $218.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.16 and a 200 day moving average of $188.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.50. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $893.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FCN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling at FTI Consulting

In other news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 44,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.66, for a total transaction of $8,080,055.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,218 shares in the company, valued at $52,357,681.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.29, for a total value of $840,016.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,813,747.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 44,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.66, for a total value of $8,080,055.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,357,681.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,817 shares of company stock worth $18,138,001. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Featured Articles

