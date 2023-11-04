Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $7.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DSP. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Viant Technology from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viant Technology has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.64.
Viant Technology Stock Up 2.6 %
Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.19. Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $33.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Viant Technology will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Viant Technology
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Viant Technology by 131.1% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 753,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 427,560 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Viant Technology by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 116,792 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Viant Technology by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 233,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 110,967 shares during the period. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Viant Technology by 320.9% during the 1st quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 98,929 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Viant Technology by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after buying an additional 95,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.79% of the company’s stock.
About Viant Technology
Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Adelphic, a cloud-based demand side platform (DSP) that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.
