Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Rosenblatt Securities from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.14.

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $8.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 831.83 and a beta of 0.93. Viavi Solutions has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $12.20.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $263.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.43 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 10.92%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 6,804 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $71,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,898 shares in the company, valued at $985,929. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 6,804 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $71,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,898 shares in the company, valued at $985,929. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 15,396 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $139,795.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,629.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,603 shares of company stock worth $266,240 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,125,498 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $340,937,000 after acquiring an additional 376,858 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,420,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $344,451,000 after acquiring an additional 506,113 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,560,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $96,987,000 after acquiring an additional 48,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,830,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,826,000 after acquiring an additional 598,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,888,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,384,000 after acquiring an additional 451,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

