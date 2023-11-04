Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.

Victory Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 115.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Victory Capital has a payout ratio of 26.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Victory Capital to earn $4.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Victory Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.80. 486,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.07. Victory Capital has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $34.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victory Capital

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $204.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.11 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 28.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Victory Capital will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCTR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,668,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,157,000 after acquiring an additional 196,857 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,162,000 after acquiring an additional 821,522 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 748,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,894,000 after acquiring an additional 337,185 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 665,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,004,000 after acquiring an additional 185,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,879,000 after acquiring an additional 135,336 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VCTR shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Victory Capital from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Victory Capital from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Victory Capital from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Victory Capital from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Victory Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Victory Capital

About Victory Capital

(Get Free Report)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.