Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 47,909 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 165% from the previous session’s volume of 18,109 shares.The stock last traded at $46.45 and had previously closed at $45.67.

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.10 and a 200-day moving average of $46.69. The firm has a market cap of $527.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Trading of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 10,588.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000.

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Company Profile

The Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (VUSE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Vident Core U.S. Stock index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on a multi-factor model that considers corporate governance, quality, and momentum. VUSE was launched on Jan 22, 2014 and is managed by Vident.

