Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Stock Position Boosted by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,113,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,586,000 after buying an additional 1,547,139 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,345,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,111,000 after purchasing an additional 163,532 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 5.3% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,779,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,360,000 after purchasing an additional 592,544 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,927,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,930 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vipshop by 828.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,465,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,828,000 after purchasing an additional 9,338,651 shares in the last quarter. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Vipshop in a report on Monday, August 21st. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $13.80 to $14.20 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Vipshop in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $15.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.89. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $19.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.52.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The technology company reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $1.07. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $26.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

