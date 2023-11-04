Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Announces $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Virtu Financial has a payout ratio of 40.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Virtu Financial to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.6%.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

Virtu Financial stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.04. The stock had a trading volume of 870,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,820. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.15. Virtu Financial has a 1 year low of $16.26 and a 1 year high of $23.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on VIRT shares. Citigroup raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Virtu Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Read Our Latest Report on VIRT

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.06 per share, with a total value of $853,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,553,400.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Virtu Financial news, COO Joseph Molluso purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.17 per share, with a total value of $257,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 358,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,149,607.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas A. Cifu purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.06 per share, with a total value of $853,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,553,400.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 19.7% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 79,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. 46.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Virtu Financial

(Get Free Report)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.