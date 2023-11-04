Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

VIRT has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Virtu Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup raised Virtu Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

VIRT opened at $18.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.15. Virtu Financial has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $23.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

In other news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.06 per share, with a total value of $853,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 442,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,553,400.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Joseph Molluso bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $257,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 358,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,149,607.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas A. Cifu bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.06 per share, for a total transaction of $853,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,553,400.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIRT. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 10,615.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 123.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 236.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

