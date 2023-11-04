VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Hits New 52-Week High at $59.74

Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.74 and last traded at $57.87, with a volume of 27410 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.06.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
VSEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on VSE from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of VSE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VSE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.40.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VSE
VSE Stock Down 0.4 %
VSE Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. VSE’s payout ratio is 16.67%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VSE
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VSE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,203,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VSE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,266,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VSE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,811,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of VSE by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 751,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,751,000 after acquiring an additional 34,204 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of VSE by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 33,128 shares during the period. 69.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
VSE Company Profile
VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than VSE
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/30 – 11/3
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.