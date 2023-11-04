Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WD. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:WD opened at $76.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.41. Walker & Dunlop has a 1 year low of $61.06 and a 1 year high of $101.02.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $272.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.99 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 12.85%. As a group, analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $1,671,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 197,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,463,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $99,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,426 shares in the company, valued at $653,488. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $1,671,400.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 197,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,463,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,084 shares of company stock valued at $6,278,609 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 210.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 168.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 5,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

