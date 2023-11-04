Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Indie Asset Partners LLC

Indie Asset Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kades & Cheifetz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the second quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 11.3% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,836 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 4.4% in the second quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 5,824 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 19,052 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.3% in the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,054 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,746,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,335,461. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $136.09 and a one year high of $166.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.87.

Insider Activity at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $159,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,735 shares in the company, valued at $26,913,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $1,582,306.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,451,801 shares in the company, valued at $236,629,044.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $159,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,913,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,066,701. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.61.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMT

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.