Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by CoreFirst Bank & Trust

CoreFirst Bank & Trust lowered its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 24.9% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 44.1% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 40,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 12,314 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the second quarter valued at approximately $808,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 10.5% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 347,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 33,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 85.1% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 47,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WBD. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.89.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $11.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.61. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $16.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.17.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, insider Gerhard Zeiler purchased 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $535,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 329,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,060.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

