Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HCC. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Shares of NYSE HCC opened at $49.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.92. Warrior Met Coal has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $52.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.79 and a quick ratio of 8.68.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.03). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $423.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 3.23%.

In related news, CAO Brian M. Chopin sold 2,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $126,720.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $503,415. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warrior Met Coal

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the third quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 4,220.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

