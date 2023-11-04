Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,880 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Waters were worth $56,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Waters by 19.9% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 835,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $222,688,000 after acquiring an additional 138,952 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 27.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,511 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Waters by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,895 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WAT opened at $260.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.90. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $231.90 and a 52 week high of $353.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $264.19 and a 200-day moving average of $271.25.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $740.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.51 million. Waters had a return on equity of 124.03% and a net margin of 22.54%. Analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Waters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Waters from $288.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Waters from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.50.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

