Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co lowered its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 55.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Waters were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Waters in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Waters by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Waters by 327.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Waters Stock Performance

Waters stock opened at $260.66 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $231.90 and a 12 month high of $353.70. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $264.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $740.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.51 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 124.03%. Research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Waters from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Waters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Waters from $288.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Waters in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.50.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

