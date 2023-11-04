Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Director Anke Schaferkordt Sells 616 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $29,044.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,271.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Anke Schaferkordt sold 11 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $793.43.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $49.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 3.20. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $90.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.13.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $1.06. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -7.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BloombergSen Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 43.5% in the first quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC bought a new position in Wayfair during the first quarter valued at $755,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Wayfair by 628.7% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Wayfair by 105.5% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 36,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 18,872 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Wayfair during the first quarter valued at $644,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on W. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Wayfair from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their target price on Wayfair from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Wayfair from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on Wayfair from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.93.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

