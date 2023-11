Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Director Anke Schaferkordt Sells 616 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $29,044.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,271.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Anke Schaferkordt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 5th, Anke Schaferkordt sold 11 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $793.43.

Wayfair Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $49.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 3.20. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $90.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.13.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $1.06. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -7.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BloombergSen Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 43.5% in the first quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC bought a new position in Wayfair during the first quarter valued at $755,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Wayfair by 628.7% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Wayfair by 105.5% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 36,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 18,872 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Wayfair during the first quarter valued at $644,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on W. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Wayfair from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their target price on Wayfair from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Wayfair from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on Wayfair from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.93.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, d├ęcor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

