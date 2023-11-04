WBI Investments Inc. Cuts Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

WBI Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 93.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,157 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 16,616 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $243.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $237.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.57. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $264.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $56.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.38.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $3.20 dividend. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PXD shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PXD

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.