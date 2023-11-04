WBI Investments Inc. Increases Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

WBI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. owned about 0.06% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 12,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPUS opened at $95.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $452.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.96. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $89.59 and a 52 week high of $101.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.70 and a 200 day moving average of $95.94.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks selected from the Russell 1000 using relative value, momentum, and quality factors. The fund is weighted for equal risk contribution at the sector level and holdings are equal-weighted within sectors.

