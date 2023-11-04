WBI Investments Inc. Invests $282,000 in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 32,307 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Brookline Bancorp by 15.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 85.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 67,582 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 5.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 51.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRKL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.75 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.88.

Brookline Bancorp Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BRKL opened at $9.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day moving average is $9.21. The company has a market cap of $829.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.73.

Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Brookline Bancorp Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

