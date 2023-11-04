WBI Investments Inc. Makes New $297,000 Investment in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,203 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,130 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 183.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PFS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Provident Financial Services from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Provident Financial Services

In related news, EVP Walter Sierotko purchased 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $98,658.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,806. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $146,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,625.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Walter Sierotko acquired 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $98,658.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,806. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Provident Financial Services Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:PFS opened at $15.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $24.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average of $16.47.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $177.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

Provident Financial Services Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Featured Articles

