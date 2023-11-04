WBI Investments Inc. Reduces Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

WBI Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,456 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 2.0% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 3.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 16.5% during the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 19.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 0.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 123,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Invesco

In related news, major shareholder Invesco Realty, Inc. acquired 796,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.12 per share, with a total value of $20,003,633.76. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,052,487 shares in the company, valued at $26,438,473.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Price Performance

IVZ opened at $13.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.43. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $20.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 61.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IVZ. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $15.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.48.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

