WBI Investments Inc. Sells 101,422 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

WBI Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,422 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 1,976.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTRA. Citigroup lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James upgraded Coterra Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE CTRA opened at $28.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.82 and its 200 day moving average is $26.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $30.14. The stock has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.34.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 40.12%. Research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 20.05%.

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

In related news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $10,640,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,302,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,843,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Coterra Energy

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.