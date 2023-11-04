WBI Investments Inc. Sells 17,956 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

WBI Investments Inc. lessened its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,956 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Prudential Financial by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRU. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 2.7 %

PRU opened at $94.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.98. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.37 and a fifty-two week high of $110.96.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 322.58%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

