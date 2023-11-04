WBI Investments Inc. Sells 3,740 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

WBI Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,740 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after buying an additional 13,965 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,393,000 after buying an additional 55,491 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at $220,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 48.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. 46.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Virtu Financial

In other news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.06 per share, with a total value of $853,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 442,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,553,400.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Joseph Molluso purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.17 per share, with a total value of $257,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 358,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,149,607.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas A. Cifu purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.06 per share, with a total value of $853,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 442,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,553,400.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

VIRT opened at $18.04 on Friday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average of $18.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on VIRT. Citigroup raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Virtu Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

