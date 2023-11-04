WBI Investments Inc. Takes $223,000 Position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HNI by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,730,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,268,000 after acquiring an additional 54,458 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in HNI by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,124,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,153,000 after acquiring an additional 545,580 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HNI by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,310,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,268,000 after acquiring an additional 101,891 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in HNI by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,260,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,087,000 after acquiring an additional 45,858 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HNI by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 768,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,402,000 after acquiring an additional 27,394 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HNI shares. TheStreet upgraded HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark raised their target price on HNI from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded HNI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

HNI Stock Up 2.3 %

HNI stock opened at $38.59 on Friday. HNI Co. has a twelve month low of $24.60 and a twelve month high of $38.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.96 and a 200 day moving average of $29.96.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $711.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.89 million. HNI had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that HNI Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HNI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. HNI’s payout ratio is 137.63%.

About HNI

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and markets workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, and architectural products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF Textiles, HBF, OFM, Respawn, and HNI India brands.

