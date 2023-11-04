WBI Investments Inc. Takes $277,000 Position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 83,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on EGBN. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Insider Activity

In other Eagle Bancorp news, EVP Ryan Riel sold 6,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $151,835.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,036.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Price Performance

Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $23.19 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.72 and a 1 year high of $49.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.62. The company has a market capitalization of $693.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.57%.

Eagle Bancorp Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

