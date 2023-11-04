WBI Investments Inc. Takes $335,000 Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in BankUnited by 1,361.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,217,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,550 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BankUnited in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,064,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in BankUnited in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,868,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in BankUnited by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,804,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,491,000 after buying an additional 425,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in BankUnited by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 540,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,814,000 after buying an additional 343,997 shares in the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of BankUnited from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BankUnited from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BankUnited from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on shares of BankUnited from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

BankUnited Stock Performance

Shares of BKU opened at $24.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.31. BankUnited, Inc. has a one year low of $15.83 and a one year high of $40.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.07.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $498.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.38 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 11.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.86%.

BankUnited Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

