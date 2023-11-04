Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD)

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $310.00 target price on the fast-food giant’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q3 2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.84 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.83 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.14 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MCD. Oppenheimer increased their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen reissued an outperform rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $316.66.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $267.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $266.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.62. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $299.35. The company has a market cap of $195.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 152.00% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 53.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,731,860. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,562,950,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 51.9% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

